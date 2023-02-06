Sports

ZIM vs WI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul slams his maiden Test century

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2023, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Chanderpaul added over 300 runs along with Kraigg Brathwaite (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul has slammed his maiden century in Test cricket. The youngster reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Chanderpaul added over 300 runs along with Kraigg Brathwaite for the opening wicket after the visitors elected to bat. The latter raced to his 12th Test century.

A solid knock by Chanderpaul

As stated, Chanderpaul has completed his maiden century in Test cricket. Both Chanderpaul and Brathwaite were watchful at the start before shifting gears. The former remained vigilant throughout his ton. Chanderpaul raced to his century in the penultimate over on Day 2. He reached the three-figure mark off 286 balls. He has already played over 350 balls.

Who is Tagenarine Chanderpaul?

Tagenarine was born on May 31, 1996, in Georgetown, Guyana. With 293 runs in six games, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer of the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. The southpaw made his First-Class debut for Guyana in 2013. His Lis-A debut came in 2015. He has been a vital part of the team in recent years. Notably, Tagenarine has played professional cricket alongside his father.

The great Shivnarine Chanderpaul!

Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is among the greats of the game. Shivnarine, who had a peculiar stance, is one of two Caribbean players to have slammed over 10,000 runs in Test cricket, the other being Brian Lara. In a career that spanned over two decades, the former smashed 11,867 Test runs at 51.37 (30 tons). He also scored 8,778 ODI and 343 T20I runs.

A look at his form

Tagenarine was picked as a reserve batter for the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year. John Campbell, who opened with Brathwaite in that series, was handed a four-year ban for violating an anti-doping rule. Tagenarine had been in staggering form in domestic cricket. His scores in red-ball cricket read 145*(ongoing), 17, 47, 45, and 51.

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul keep the hosts at bay

Despite rain proving to be a hindrance, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul have been a class act in the opening Test. The duo added a 336-run stand among themselves. It was the 10th double-century opening partnership for West Indies in Tests. Brathwaite-Chanderpaul surpassed Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell's 254-run partnership against New Zealand in 2012. They now have the highest opening for WI in Test history.