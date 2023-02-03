Sports

New Zealand announce squad for England Tests, Kyle Jamieson returns

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 03, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the two-Test series against England at home, starting February 16. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson has made a return to the national team after over six months and he would be raring to make a mark. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has retained his place after an impressive show in the Pakistan series. Here are further details.

Jamieson makes a much-awaited return

Jamieson injured his back on the tour of England in June last year. He has been away from international cricket since then. The pace-bowling all-rounder returned to NZ's domestic cricket last month and played four matches for Auckland. Notably, Jamieson has been stellar in Tests as he owns 72 wickets in just 16 Tests (three fifers). He also owns a fifty in whites.

Gary Stead backs Jamieson

NZ's head coach Gary Stead has backed Jamieson to come good against the Three Lions. "Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand," he stated. "Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return," added Stead.

Sodhi retains his replace

Sodhi has retained his place after scalping 13 wickets in the two matches against Pakistan. All-rounder Michael Bracewell is the second spin option in the squad. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and batter Glenn Phillips are the omissions from the squad that traveled to Pakistan. Trent Boult, who has given up on the central contract, continues to be out of the team.

Tim Southee's maiden leadership assignment on home soil

Meanwhile, the series will mark Tim Southee's maiden leadership assignment on home soil after replacing Kane Williamson as Test skipper. As the Pakistan series ended in a 0-0 draw, he is yet to taste a win or suffer a defeat as captain in Tests. Meanwhile, the first Test from February 16 to 20 will be a day-night affair at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand Test squad

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young