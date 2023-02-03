Sports

Brisbane Heat advance to their second BBL final: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 03, 2023, 11:06 am 2 min read

Brisbane Heat are eyeing their second BBL title (Source: Twitter/@HeatBBL)

Brisbane Heat have advanced to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 final with a thrilling four-wicket triumph over Sydney Sixers in the Challenger. The contest was a low-scoring thriller as the Heat narrowly chased down 117. The Brisbane-based team will now meet Perth Scorchers in the final on Saturday (February 4). Here we look at their road to the final.

Finished fifth in the league stage

The Heat blew hot and cold in the league stage as they just managed to qualify for the playoffs. With six wins and seven losses, they finished at the fifth spot with 13 points. They then defeated Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator, Melbourne Renegades in the Knockout and subsequently Sixers in the Challenger to make a place in the summit clash.

Second appearance in the final

Meanwhile, the Heat have qualified just for their second BBL final. They played the summit clash in the 2012-13 edition and clinched the title with a win over four-time champions Perth Scorchers. Hence, the upcoming clash will see the second BBL final between the Scorchers and the Heat. It is worth noting that the Perth-based side will stand in its eighth BBL final.

Performance in the previous editions

Meanwhile, the Heat have qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in 12 seasons. 2016-17 and 2020-21 are the other editions that saw the Heat clearing the group stage. While they couldn't advance to the next stage eight times, they finished last in the standings in the 2014-15 season. They could only two of their eight games in that competition.

Who are the key performers (batting)?

Jimmy Peirson has been Brisbane's star with the bat this season, having accumulated 331 runs at 25.46 (SR: 116.96). The tally includes an unbeaten half-century. Matt Renshaw (283), Colin Munro (278), and Usman Khawaja (249) are Brisbane's other key performers in the batting department. Munro's 98 against the Sydney Thunder is the highest individual score by a Brisbane batter this season.

Who are the key performers (bowling)?

With 26 wickets in 16 games at 17.57, veteran pacer Michael Neser is Brisbane's leading wicket-taker this season. Overall, only Sean Abbott (29) of the Sixers owns more wickets than him. James Bazley (16) and Matthew Kuhnemann (15) are the other Brisbane players with significant contributions to the bowling department. Bazley's 4/22 versus the Thunder are the best figures by a Brisbane bowler this season.