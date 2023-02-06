Sports

WI's Kraigg Brathwaite slams 12th Test hundred: Key stats

WI's Kraigg Brathwaite slams 12th Test hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 06, 2023, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Kraigg Brathwaite has scored his maiden Test ton against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite slammed his 12th Test ton in the ongoing first of two-match series against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The opening batter breached the 100-run mark on Day 2 in what was a rain-truncated affair in Bulawayo. Brathwaite is joined by Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who notched his maiden Test ton. Here, we decode Brathwaite's stats in Test cricket.

Fourth overseas Test ton

It has been a calculated knock from Brathwaite, who survived an early run-out scare. The right-handed batter ran a double to reach his 12th ton in the whites and fourth in overseas conditions. He steered to a 246-ball 116* at stumps on Day 2. Braithwaite started Day 3 in a commanding fashion, striking three back-to-back boundaries off pacer Richard Ngarava.

Brathwaite's Test numbers against Zimbabwe

Brathwaite has gone past 250 runs against Zimbabwe in red-ball cricket. He has clocked his maiden ton and second fifty-plus score overall. Prior to this knock, his scores against Zimbabwe read 3, 86, and 32. Each of those knocks were registered in Zimbabwe.

Brathwaite-Chanderpaul keep the hosts at bay

Despite rain proving to be a hindrance, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul have been a class act in the opening Test. The duo has added a 250-plus run stand among themselves. Notably, it's only the 10th double-century opening partnership for West Indies in Test cricket. Brathwaite-Chanderpaul surpassed Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell's 254-run partnership against New Zealand in 2012.

Decoding Brathwaite's Test numbers

Brathwaite made his debut against Pakistan in 2011. He has since amassed over 5,200 runs across 82 matches. He has struck 12 hundreds and 28 fifties, with the best score of 212 (versus Bangladesh). He has scored over 2,300 runs in away venues. At home, Brathwaite owns 2,550 runs at 35.91 (100s: 7, 50s: 12). Meanwhile, he has compiled 347 runs at neutral venues.

How has the first Test panned out?

West Indies have put up a dominant show after electing to bat first. Despite losing 52 overs due to rain on Day 2, the visitors were unfazed as they steered their way to 221/0 at stumps. Chanderpaul and Brathwaite have kept the scorecard ticking with singles, doubles, and occasional boundaries. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's bowling attack has hardly tested the Caribbean batters in the series opener.