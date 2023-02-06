Sports

Serie A, Inter beat AC Milan 1-0: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2023

A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez scripted Inter's win (Source: Twitter/@SerieA)

Inter beat AC Milan 1-0 in their latest Serie A fixture at San Siro on Sunday. A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez laid the foundation for Inter's win. With this, Stefano Pioli's Milan have tasted their third consecutive defeat in Serie A. They have now lost four consecutive matches across competitions. Milan will next host Torino, while Inter would travel to Sampdoria.

Match stats and standings

Inter managed 15 attempts with four shots being on target. Milan had four attempts with none on target. Inter dominated the ball possession (65%) and clocked an 83% pass accuracy. They earned eight corners compared to Milan's zero. Inter are third in the Serie A standings with 43 points from 21 games (W14 D1 L6). Milan are sixth with 38 points from 21 games.

Milan still eye a win

As per Opta, this is the first time Milan have lost four successive games across competitions since February 2017 under Vincenzo Montella. Notably, Milan recorded their last win on January 4 in a Serie A game against Salernitana.

A record-breaking feat

In the first half, Inter attempted nine more shots than Milan (9-0). As per Opta, this is a record in the first half of a match between these two sides since 2004/05.

Lautaro Martinez achieves this feat

As stated, Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match. The Argentine striker struck in the 34th minute, having hit the corner from close range. It was his 12th goal of this season. As per Opta, Martinez now has seven goals against AC Milan. He has become the second-highest scorer for Inter in the Milan derby, only behind Stefano Nyers (11).