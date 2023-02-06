Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona overcome Sevilla 3-0: Key stats

Jordi Alba put Barcelona on top post half-time (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona routed Sevilla 3-0 as the league leaders won their fifth successive game in La Liga 2022-23. After a goalless first half, Jordi Alba put Barcelona on top in the 58th minute. Gavi doubled the lead for Barca, with Raphinha entering the scoresheet 11 minutes from time. Barcelona have now taken an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

How did the match pan out?

Barcelona dictated the first half but failed to create any clear-cut chances. The hosts, however, turned the tide post-half-time. Franck Kessie, who replaced an injured Sergio Busquets early on, set up Alba for a brilliant finish. Gavi poked in Barcelona's second while Raphinha converted Alba's cross to complete the drubbing. Barcelona have now won each of their last five La Liga matches.

Raphinha, Gavi attain these numbers

As per Opta, Barcelona winger Raphinha has been involved in more goals than any other La Liga player in all competitions in 2023 (8 - four goals and four assists). Meanwhile, Gavi scored his maiden goal across 20 La Liga appearances this season.

Alba unlocks this feat

As per Opta, only Ferran Torres' goal (20 passes vs Athletic Club in October 2022) had a longer sequence for Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23 than the one scored by Alba in the concluded game against Sevilla (17). Notably, it was Alba's maiden goal in La Liga 2022-23.

A distinguishable feat for Barcelona

Barcelona haven't lost any of their last 15 games against Sevilla in La Liga (W11 D4), since a 1-2 defeat in October 2015, keeping six clean sheets in their last eight against them in the competition.

Unwanted record for Sevilla

Sevilla haven't won in any of their last 20 visits to FC Barcelona in La Liga (D3 L17), with their last triumph there coming in December 2002 under Joaquin Caparros (3-0), a game played as a player by current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez.

A look at the league standings

With 53 points, Barcelona are comfortably on top of the La Liga standings (W17 D2 L1). They have scored 42 goals and conceded on seven occasions. Notably, they have kept 15 clean sheets in the competition. Real Madrid (45) trail them at the second spot. Meanwhile, Sevilla (21) are placed 16th (W5 D6 L9).