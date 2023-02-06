Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, 10-man Bayern trounce Wolfsburg 4-2: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, 10-man Bayern trounce Wolfsburg 4-2: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 06, 2023, 11:20 am 2 min read

Bayern clinched their 11th win in Bundesliga 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

FC Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-2 in a thrilling Bundesliga 2022-23 fixture. Kingsley Coman struck twice within 14 minutes, with Bayern sliding their third minutes later. Wolfsburg managed to pull one back in the first half. Bayern received a blow as Joshua Kimmich was sent off after half-time. A 10-man Bayern then scored a goal and conceded as many to prevail in the contest.

How did the match pan out?

An enthralling first half saw Bayern take a 3-0 lead within 19 minutes. Coman scored twice while Muller nodded home a Kimmich free-kick. Wolfsburg sneaked in their opener through substitute Jakub Kaminski. After the break, Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold. Jamal Musiala added Bayern's fourth before Mattias Svanberg netted the second for Wolfsburg 10 minutes from time.

Bayern players achieve these numbers

As per Opta, Bayern's Musiala has been directly involved in 23 goals in his 27 competitive games this season (G14, A9). No Bundesliga player has more goal contributions in this interval (Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani also has 23). Meanwhile, Musiala has 10 goals in Bundesliga 2022-23. Coman, who scored a first-half brace, has steered to three goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances in 2022-23.

Muller attains this feat

As per Opta, Muller marked his 427th Bundesliga appearance for FC Bayern, equaling Gerd Muller as Bayern's joint-top outfield player for most appearances in Bundesliga history. Muller scored his third goal in Bundesliga 2022-23. He now has 140 goals for Bayern in the top-flight.

A look at the match stats and standings

Hosts Wolfsburg enjoyed more of the ball, notching 53% possession. They attempted 22 shots and hit the target five times. Bayern had 47% possession, with nine shot attempts and four on target. Bayern are atop the Bundesliga standings with 40 points (W11 D7 L1). This was Bayern's first win after three consecutive draws in Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg (29) are placed seventh (W8 D5 L6).