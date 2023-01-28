Sports

Ajax sack manager Alfred Schreuder after winless streak: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jan 28, 2023, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Alfred Schreuder led Ajax to 12 wins in all competitions

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has been sacked after a seven-match winless streak in Eredivisie 2022-23. Schreuder, who replaced Manchester United-bound coach Erik ten Hag, was fired after the four-time European Cup winners played out a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday. Reigning champions Ajax are currently placed fifth in the Netherlands' top flight of football. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Schreuder's tenure lasted only half a season. The disappointing results and the lack of development within the team have been cited as the reasons for his departure.

He was on contract with Ajax till June 30, 2024. However, the club's poor run has led to his immediate termination.

The club hasn't announced his replacement yet. Besides, assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach has also been fired.

Here's what the club director said

"It's a painful but necessary decision," said club director Edwin van der Sar on the sacking of Schreuder. "We had faith in Alfred to change things. It became clear to us that he could not turn the tide." Surprisingly, Ajax haven't won in the league since beating RKC Waalwijk on October 22. The tally includes six draws and a defeat.

Schreuder's record as Ajax manager

Schreuder took over as Ajax's manager in May 2022. The former Club Brugge coach led Ajax to 12 wins of 26 matches in charge in all competitions. The tally includes seven defeats and as many draws. He had a win percentage of 46.15. Under his tenure, Ajax scored 63 goals and conceded 41 times.

Ajax's performance in Eredivisie 2022-23

Defending champions Ajax are placed fifth in the ongoing season of Eredivisie. They have managed 34 points so far (W9 D7 L2). Ajax are seven points behind table-toppers Feyenoord (W12 D5 L1). Ajax, who were ousted in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, will next face Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Sunday.