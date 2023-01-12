Sports

Carabao Cup 2022-23, Southampton oust Manchester City: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 12, 2023, 01:47 pm 1 min read

Southampton produced a terrific display versus a flat Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup

Southampton produced a terrific display versus a flat Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup 2022-23. A 2-0 win saw the Saints progress to the semis at City's expense. Southampton will now face Newcastle United in a two-legged semi-final. Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo's goals were enough as City failed to show any kind of composure. Here are the key stats.

Unwanted numbers for Man City

Man City failed to register a single shot on target versus the Saints. City's previous tally of lowest shots on target was (2) versus West Ham United this season. As per Squawka, Pep Guardiola has lost a domestic cup quarter-final tie for the first time in his managerial career.

Here are the match stats

City dominated ball possession, clocking a tally of 72%. However, Southampton were far superior both in terms of attempts (12) and shots on target (4). City managed just seven attempts. Southampton (5) also won more corners compared to City (3).