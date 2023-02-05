Sports

Decoding Cheteshwar Pujara's performance versus Pat Cummins in Tests: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 05, 2023, 06:52 pm 3 min read

Pat Cummins has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara on seven occasions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's Cheteshwar Pujara will face Aussie quick Pat Cummins in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing on February 9. Pujara looked like a class act on the Bangladesh tour in December last year. Cummins, who will be leading the visitors, will be raring to breach Pujara's defenses in the four-match duels. We decode Pujara's numbers against Cummins in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Pujara has scored runs for fun ever since the India snub for the Sri Lanka Test series in 2022.

He shone in the fifth and rescheduled Test against England while breaking his century drought in Bangladesh.

Cummins, who fared well on the 2022 Pakistan tour, will look to recreate the heroics. Besides, he has got the better of Pujara on multiple occasions.

Pujara's performance against Cummins in Test cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pujara has amassed 172 runs in 17 innings that he has faced Cummins in Test cricket. The right-handed batter averages 24.57 and strikes at 28.66. He has struck only 17 boundaries. Notably, Cummins has got him out on seven occasions, with five of those in the 2020-21 series Down Under.

Pujara's Test numbers Australia

Against Australia, Pujara has hoarded 1,893 runs in 20 Tests. He averages a stellar 54.08. He has notched five hundreds and 10 half-centuries (HS: 204). At home, he averages a prolific 64.28. He has tallied 900 runs in nine Tests (100s: 2, 50s: 5). Pujara struck 405 runs in the 2017 series, averaging 57.85. He amassed 419 runs in the 2013 series at 83.80.

Pujara played an invaluable role in series wins Down Under

Pujara topped the batting charts in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He smacked 521 runs at 74.43 (100s: 3). Notably, India beat Australia 2-1 to clinch their maiden series win in the nation. In 2020-21, Pujara tallied 271 runs at 33.88, including a match-winning 56 in the final Test at the Gabba. India stamped a historic 2-1 series win after a forgettable show in Adelaide.

How has Cummins fared against India?

Cummins has snapped up 43 wickets in 10 Test matches against India. He averages 24.46 with the best figure of 6/27. The right-arm pacer has taken eight wickets in the only two Tests that he has played in India. Each of those Test matches was during the 2017 series. He averages 30.25 in India (BBI: 4/106).

A look at their Test numbers

Pujara has amassed 7,014 runs across 98 Tests at an average of 44.39. He has struck 19 tons and 34 fifties (HS: 206* vs England). His last six scores in the format: 6, 24, 102*, 90, 66, and 13. Cummins has pocketed 214 Test wickets at 21.25 since his debut against South Africa in 2011. He has taken eight five-wicket hauls in 47 Tests.