Ashes 2021/22: Australian skipper Pat Cummins takes historic five-wicket haul

Pat Cummins took five wickets for 38 runs in the first innings

Australia's newly-appointed skipper Pat Cummins took a historic five-wicket haul on the opening day of the Ashes series opener at the Gabba. Cummins ripped through England's middle order, plundering his sixth five-for in Test cricket. The Australian pacer broke several records as England were bundled out for 147 in the first innings. He received due support from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Cummins recently took over the mantle of the Australian Test side from Tim Paine, who is on an indefinite break. Paine had earlier stepped down as Australia's Test captain in the wake of the sexting scandal. The former has become the first pacer since Richie Benaud to captain the Aussies. And, he has marked the beginning of his captaincy stint with a five-for.

Feats A look at the feats attained by Cummins

Cummins is the first fast-bowling captain (Australia) to take a five-wicket haul in 126 years. Former pacer George Giffen was the last Australian captain to do so. He achieved this feat thrice (6/155 in 1894, 5/26 in 1895, and 5/76 in 1895). Notably, Imran Khan was the last captain to take a five-for on the opening day of a Test (vs England, 1982).

Information First Australian captain to take Ashes five-for since 1962

Cummins has become the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in the Ashes since Richie Benaud in 1962 (6/115 at the Gabba). Cummins is also the first captain to take a five-for in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982.

Innings Australian bowlers were on fire

The Australian bowlers were all over England in the first innings. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc knocked over Rory Burns on the first delivery of the 2021/22 Ashes. He also removed Jos Buttler later in the innings. Starc's compatriot Hazlewood also scalped two wickets in the form of Dawid Malan and Joe Root. Meanwhile, Cummins finished with figures of 5/38. England perished on 147.