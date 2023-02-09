Sports

Ons Jabeur pulls out of Middle East swing: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 09, 2023, 01:02 pm 2 min read

Jabeur enjoyed a sensational run in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@Ons_Jabeur)

Tunisian Tennis star Ons Jabeur will miss this year's Middle East swing to undergo a minor surgery. World No. 3, Jabeur, announced the same through an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8). Jabeur, who had already withdrawn from this week's Abu Dhabi 500 tournament, will now miss the next week's Doha 500 and the following week's Dubai 1000. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Jabeur enjoyed a sensational run in 2022, where she made two Grand Slam final appearances.

The same saw her enter the top two in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings.

However, she made an underwhelming start in the ongoing season and fitness issues have been the major reason behind the same.

Jabeur, however, has vowed to make a strong comeback.

What did Jabeur say?

"I need to get a minor surgery in order to be able to be back on the courts," wrote Jabeur on Instagram. "I will have to retire (withdraw) from Doha and Dubai, and this is breaking my heart. I would like to say sorry to all the fans in the Middle East" "I promise I will come back to you (fans) stronger and healthy."

Here's the Instagram Post

Two Grand Slam finals in 2022

Jabeur scripted history in 2022 by reaching the Wimbledon final. Jabeur made history for the Arab and African world as the first woman from either region to make a Grand Slam final. The 28-year-old, however, lost the title match to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Jabeur also advanced to the summit clash at the US Open. However, the Tunisian fell short against Poland's Iga Swiatek.

How has she fared this season?

Jabeur kick-started her campaign this season with a semi-final run at the Adelaide International 1. She lost the knock-out clash to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. Another Czech star Marketa Vondrousova knocked her out in the second round of the Australian Open. Notably, Jabeur was troubled by a minor lower-back injury heading into the Grand Slam event. The same made her miss Adelaide International 2.

Her run in the Middle East

Jabeur's rise in recent years has made her an inspiration for women in the Middle East. "I'm very glad that I'm starting something, and hopefully this will inspire other women in my region," she had stated last month. Meanwhile, Jabeur has reached the quarterfinals in Doha twice (2020 and 2022). Last year, she made her maiden quarter-final appearance at the Dubai event.