Australian Open 2023: Rybakina knocks out Swiatek; Gauff stunned

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Elena Rybakina has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

World number one Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the fourth round in the women's singles match at the Australian Open on Sunday. The Polish ace suffered a 4-6, 4-6 drubbing to number 22 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Meanwhile, number seven seed and French Open finalist, Coco Gauff, lost to 17th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets (5-7, 3-6). Here's more.

Key stats from the Swiatek-Rybakina match

Kazakh Rybakina fired six aces to Swiatek's two. Both conceded a double fault each. Notably, the former converted 4/6 of her break points. She had a win percentage of 80 and 48 on her first and second serves, respectively. Rybakina collected a total of 59 points to Swiatek's 51, including 35 from serves.

Rybakina attains these feats

Rybakina has now reached her first Australian Open quarterfinal. As per WTA, Rybakina had nine previous Top 10 wins to her name, with two of those coming at Grand Slams. Before this match, she had never beaten a current world number one, having lost twice to former Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty.

Rybakina's maiden win over Swiatek

Rybakina clinched her maiden win over Swiatek, thereby bettering her WTA head-to-head record to 1-1. As per WTA, it was the first match-up between reigning Grand Slam winners since Barty bested Barbora Krejcikova in the Cincinnati quarterfinals in the summer of 2021.

Ostapenko downs Gauff in straight sets

Ostapenko slammed four aces to Gauff's six. She also conceded three double faults to her rival's tally of two. Notably, the Latvian ace converted each of her three break points. She clocked 30 winners in the match. Overall, Ostapenko garnered 77 points to Gauff's 66. She had a win percentage of 80 and 48 on her first and second serves, respectively.

Ostapenko improves her record against Gauff

Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, now holds a 1-1 win-loss record against Gauff in WTA meetings. Notably, Gauff had won their previous meet in the final of 2019 Linz.

Ostapenko inks these feats

As per WTA, this was Ostapenko's first win over a Top 10 player at a Grand Slam in three years. She will mark her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance since 2018.

Rybakina's head-to-head against Ostapenko

Both Rybakina and Ostapenko will partake in their maiden Australian Open quarter-finals in women's singles. The latter has a 2-0 lead from their WTA head-to-heads.