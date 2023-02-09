Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Key stats

Feb 09, 2023

Manchester United came from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw versus managerless Leeds United (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United came from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw versus managerless Leeds United in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter at Old Trafford. Wilfried Gnonto had given Leeds a first-minute lead. And then early on in the 2nd half, Raphael Varane's own goal handed Leeds momentum. However, Marcus Rashford and substitute Jadon Sancho got United back. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

United started on a sloppy note and Bruno Fernandes lost the ball as Gnonto made no mistake with a crisp right-footed shot into the bottom corner. United looked for an equalizer thereafter but there were no clear-cut chances, In the 2nd half, Varane turned Crysencio Summerville's cutback into his net. Rashford got one back with a superb header before Sancho got the equalizer.

Match stats and points table

Man United clocked 24 attempts with 7 shots being on target. Leeds managed two shots on target from 8 attempts. Hosts United also had 66% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 81%. United earned six corners compared to Leeds' five. After 22 matches, United have claimed 43 points to remain 3rd (W13 D4 L5). Leeds are placed 16th with 19 points (21 games).

Marcus Rashford scripts these records

As per Opta, Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score in six consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in April 2012. Making his 226th PL appearance, Rashford scored his 70th goal. In the ongoing season, he has 11 PL goals. Rashford has now raced to 20 goals across competitions this season. Overall, he has 113 goals.

Key records for Leeds United

As per Squawka, Leeds gained a 2-0 lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Leeds went two goals ahead against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time since February 9, 1974, when they ended up with a 2-0 win. Leeds are winless in their last 18 away games versus MUFC (D7 L11).