Ravindra Jadeja registers his 18th half-century in Tests: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 10, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a valiant show with the bat (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a valiant show with the bat on Day 3 of the first Test versus Australia. Jadeja brought up his 18th Test half-century. It was a fighting knock from the star performer as he thwarted the Aussies, helping India extend their lead. Earlier, Jadeja also claimed his 11th Test fifer, as India bowled Australia out for 177.

Jadeja comes in and shows his character

Jadeja came to the crease when India were reeling at 168/5 post the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. He shared a valiant 61-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside centurion Rohit Sharma. And now, he has built another crucial stand alongside fellow all-rounder Axar Patel. Jadeja brought up his fifty with a single, having faced 114 balls. He looked settled and sorted.

Jadeja's numbers with the bat

Playing his 61st match, Jadeja has surpassed the 2,570-run mark at an average over 37. He now has 18 fifties under his belt, besides also slamming three tons. He slammed his 5th fifty versus the Aussies, besides going past 400 runs.

Jadeja claimed his 11th fifer

With the ball, Jadeja was the chief performer for India. He claimed 5/47 from 22 overs. Jadeja has raced to 247 scalps at an average of 24.40. Out of his 11 five-wicket hauls, four have come against Australia. Versus the Aussies, the 34-year-old has raced to 68 scalps at a splendid 18.16. Jadeja now has 177 wickets at home, taking his 9th fifer.

India have taken an important lead

Having bowled out the Aussies for 177, India have now taken a lead above 100 runs. Jadeja has played a key role in India's first innings. With two valuable partnerships, Jadeja can take the game out of reach for the visitors.