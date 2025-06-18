Bangladesh's Litton Das hammers his 18th Test fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh batter Litton Das has raced to his 18th half-century in Test cricket.
The star batter reached the mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.
Das built a century stand with Mushfiqur Rahim after the visitors lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at 309/4.
This took Bangladesh past 450 in the final session.
Knock
How Das weaved his knock
Das came out to bat in the morning session on Day 2.
Centurions Shanto and Mushfiqur had set a solid platform after the visitors lost three quick wickets.
Das joined forces with Mushfiqur, who continued to hold his fort.
The former launched a counter-attack before getting dismissed by Tharindu Ratnayake in the final session. He smashed a 123-ball 90 (11 fours and 1 six).
Stats
Das misses his fifth Test ton
As mentioned, Das could have completed his fifth century in Test cricket.
Only Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur, Tamim Iqbal, Shanto, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahmudullah, and Shakib Al Hasan own five-plus Test tons for Bangladesh.
Besides, Das got to his 18th half-century in the format.
In 49 Tests, he has raced to 2,878 runs at 34.67. He also surpassed 350 fours (356).
Information
Fifth Test fifty against SL
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Das's fifth half-century against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. His only Test ton against the Lankans came on Bangladesh soil. Notably, Das has racked up 684 runs from 10 Tests at 40.23 against SL in the format.