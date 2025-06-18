What's the story

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has raced to his 18th half-century in Test cricket.

The star batter reached the mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Das built a century stand with Mushfiqur Rahim after the visitors lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at 309/4.

This took Bangladesh past 450 in the final session.