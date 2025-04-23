Najmul Hossain Shanto slams his 5th Test half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made his presence felt with a knock of 60 during the 3rd innings of the 1st Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
Shanto's knock helped Bangladesh score 255/10 with Zimbabwe handed a target of 174 runs.
Earlier, Shanto scored 40 runs in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 191/10.
Here's more.
Knock
Shanto does a decent job
Shanto came to bat when the Tigers were 73/2 following the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy.
He shared a 65-run stand alongside Mominul Haque for the 3rd wicket.
Bangladesh were reduced to 155/4 at one stage before Shanto and Jaker Ali added 39 runs.
Blessing Muzarabani, who took 6/72 in the 3rd innings, ended Shanto's stay. Bangladesh were 194/5 with Shanto's dismissal.
Runs
Shanto smashes his 3rd fifty-plus score against Zimbabwe
Shanto's knock had 7 fours. He faced 105 balls for his 60.
This is now his 5th Test fifty (100s: 5). He has raced to 1,866 runs from 34 matches at 29.15.
In 4 matches versus Zimbabwe, he owns 308 runs at 51.33. This was his 3rd fifty-plus score against Zimbabwe, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Shanto now owns 933 runs in home Test matches.
Do you know?
5,000 runs in FC cricket for Shanto
During his 40-run effort in the 1st innings, Shanto surpassed the 5,000-run mark in FC cricket. He reached the landmark with his 19th run in this contest. He now owns 22 fifties (100s: 13). He surpassed 600 fours as well.