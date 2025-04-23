Shanto came to bat when the Tigers were 73/2 following the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

He shared a 65-run stand alongside Mominul Haque for the 3rd wicket.

Bangladesh were reduced to 155/4 at one stage before Shanto and Jaker Ali added 39 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani, who took 6/72 in the 3rd innings, ended Shanto's stay. Bangladesh were 194/5 with Shanto's dismissal.