This performance brings his total T20I wickets to 161, with 159 of them for Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan floors Zimbabwe with four-fer in 3rd T20I: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:11 pm Dec 14, 202410:11 pm

What's the story Afghanistan cricket team's wrist spinner, Rashid Khan, was superb in the 3rd and final T20I versus Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The champion performer claimed 4/27 from his 4 overs to help Afghanistan bowl Zimbabwe out for 127. Afghanistan won the contest by three wickets thereafter and won the series 2-1. Notably, Rashid claimed nine wickets in the series. Here's more.

Four wickets for Rashid

Rashid claimed his first wicket in the 15th over, dismissing Faraz Akram. Rashid fired the ball full and it slipped under the attempted sweep of Faraz, who was late on the shot. He was trapped LBW. In the 17th over, Rashid claimed three wickets. Tashinga Musekiwa was caught at deep mid-wicket. Richard Ngarava was out spun before a googly did Blessing Muzarabani in.

A defining series for the right-arm spinner

As mentioned, Rashid claimed nine scalps in the series. He took 2/26 in the first T20I which Afghanistan lost. On Friday, he claimed 3/20 as his side won by 50 runs. And now, he took 4/27 from 4 overs.

16th four-fer in T20s for Rashid

With this performance, Rashid has raced to 161 T20I wickets at 13.80, including 159 for Afghanistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid now owns 32 scalps versus Zimbabwe in 18 matches at an impressive 13.84. This was his maiden four-fer versus Zimbabwe. in 451 T20 matches, he now owns 622 scalps at 18. He picked up his 16th four-wicket haul in T20 cricket.