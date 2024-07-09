Abhishek Sharma is the latest entrant on this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting the centurions versus Zimbabwe in T20Is

What's the story India's rising batting sensation Abhishek Sharma smoked a stunning century as India recorded a 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The dashing opener, playing only his second international, reached three figures after recording a duck in the series opener that marked his debut. Abhishek scripted several records during his stay. Here we present the centurions against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma - 100 in Harare, 2024

Abhishek, who couldn't open his account in the 1st T20I, launched a befitting counter-attack in the powerplay. He scored runs for fun after getting settled as he brought up his ton off just 46 balls. Abhishek departed right after completing his century as he scored a 47-ball 100 (7 fours, 8 sixes). His efforts meant India posted 234/2 and later won by 100 runs.

Mahela Jayawardene - 100 in Providence, 2010

Sri Lanka's batting legend Mahela Jayawardene hammered a fine hundred against Zimbabwe in Providence in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. While four of SL's top-six batters were dismissed in single digits, Jayawardene stood strong and made a breathtaking 100 off 64 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes). SL posted 173/7 and later won the run-curtailed game by 14 runs (DLS method).

Paul Stirling - 115* in Bready, 2021

Veteran Ireland opener Paul Stirling scored a well-paced hundred in the 2021 Bready T20I against Zimbabwe. Stirling batted cautiously in the initial half as he took 47 balls to complete his fifty. However, he accelerated brilliantly and returned unbeaten on 115* off 75 balls (8 fours, 8 sixes). His efforts meant the Irish side posted 178/2 and later won by 40 runs.

Mohammad Shahzad - 118* in Sharjah, 2016

Afghanistan racked up 215/6 against Zimbabwe while batting first in the 2016 Sharjah T20I. Opener Mohammad Shahzad led the proceedings with the bat as he smoked a stunning hundred (118* off 67 balls). Shahzad, who smoked 10 fours and eight sixes during his stay, recorded a 52-ball century. Zimbabwe lost regular wickets in their chase as they got folded for 134.

Aaron Finch - 172 in Harare, 2018

The 2018 Harare T20I between Australia and Zimbabwe saw Aaron Finch script history as he scored a breathtaking 172(76), the highest individual T20I score to date. The Australian skipper smoked 16 fours and 10 sixes that day. He added 223 runs for the opening wicket alongside D'Arcy Short (46). The Aussies finished at 229/2 while batting first. Zimbabwe could only manage 129/9 in response.