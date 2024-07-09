In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming England vs West Indies Test series will feature key player battles, including James Anderson's final international match against opener Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies, 2024 Test series: Key players battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Jul 09, 202409:38 am

What's the story England and West Indies gear up for a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. These two teams have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI (Draws: 53). Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will lead England in the upcoming series. Kraigg Brathwaite will have the charge of WI. Let's decode the key player battles ahead of the series.

#1

Kraigg Brathwaite vs James Anderson

The Lord's Test will be the final hurrah for James Anderson in international colors as he will retire after the opener. The legendary pacer would like to trap Brathwaite once again. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has dismissed the opener seven times across 22 Test innings as the latter averages just 17.71 in this battle. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (8) has dismissed Brathwaite most often (Tests).

#2

Joshua Da Silva vs Chris Woakes

Besides Brathwaite, wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva will have the onus to score big for WI as the team boasts a young and inexperienced batting order. Da Silva has enjoyed tackling England in red-ball cricket as he averages 97.50 against them. Chris Woakes can trouble him in the upcoming series. The veteran pacer has 113 Test wickets at home at a remarkable average of 21.88.

#3

Ben Duckett vs Shamar Joseph

Ben Duckett's attacking batting at the top has been instrumental to England's recent rise in Tests. The opener can be a dangerous customer for WI as he averages 50.30 in home Tests. Shamar Joseph, who made the ball talk in his debut Test series against Australia earlier this year, can be effective with the new Dukes cherry as well.

#4

Ben Stokes vs Jason Holder

Stokes would want to lead the Brits from the front. His face-off with Jason Holder would be enticing. Though the WI all-rounder has dismissed the England skipper twice across 18 Test innings, the latter has scored 159 runs in this battle at 79.50. Interestingly, Stokes has also dismissed Holder four times in the format (16 innings). Their battle would certainly be enticing.