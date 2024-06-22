In brief Simplifying... In brief In the recent T20 World Cup match, West Indies showcased a dominant performance, crushing USA with ease.

The West Indies' victory was led by Hope's stellar performance in his debut T20 WC game, contributing significantly to the team's successful chase.

WI won by nine wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Dominant West Indies demolish USA; Hope shines

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 am Jun 22, 2024

What's the story West Indies demolished co-hosts USA by nine wickets in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The likes of Roston Chase and Andre Russell claimed three-wicket hauls as West Indies restricted USA to 128/10. The Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. Let's decode the key stats.

USA's innings

Poor batting display from USA

Batting first at Barbados's Kensington Oval, USA lost Steven Taylor (2) early before Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) added 48 runs. However, the team then lost wickets at regular intervals as they were folded for 128 in 19.5 overs. Milind Kumar (19) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (18) were the only other batters to touch the 15-run mark.

WI's chase

Hope powers WI chase

Playing his maiden T20 WC game, Hope batted brilliantly as WI comfortably crossed the line. He dominated a 67-run stand with fellow opener Johnson Charles (15), which knocked the American team out of the contest. He was further involved in a 63*-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (27*). Harmeet Singh was the only USA bowler to take a wicket.