T20 WC: Dominant West Indies demolish USA; Hope shines
West Indies demolished co-hosts USA by nine wickets in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The likes of Roston Chase and Andre Russell claimed three-wicket hauls as West Indies restricted USA to 128/10. The Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. Let's decode the key stats.
Poor batting display from USA
Batting first at Barbados's Kensington Oval, USA lost Steven Taylor (2) early before Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) added 48 runs. However, the team then lost wickets at regular intervals as they were folded for 128 in 19.5 overs. Milind Kumar (19) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (18) were the only other batters to touch the 15-run mark.
Hope powers WI chase
Playing his maiden T20 WC game, Hope batted brilliantly as WI comfortably crossed the line. He dominated a 67-run stand with fellow opener Johnson Charles (15), which knocked the American team out of the contest. He was further involved in a 63*-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (27*). Harmeet Singh was the only USA bowler to take a wicket.