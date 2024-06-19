In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising turn of events, USA's cricket team has been making waves in T20I cricket.

Notably, Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh's 110-run partnership against Ireland, Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh's 91-run stand against South Africa, and Gous and Monak Patel's 68-run partnership against Pakistan have been the highest for USA against full-member teams.

These partnerships have not only set records but also led to some major upsets, showcasing the growing prowess of USA in T20I cricket.

Andries Gous smashed an unbeaten 80 against South Africa

Highest partnerships for USA against full-member teams in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 11:37 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Co-hosts USA came close to beating South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. They fell 18 runs short while chasing 195. A 91-run partnership between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh inspired hope in the USA camp. This is now the second-highest partnership for USA against a full-member side in T20Is.

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh: 110 vs Ireland, 2021

USA stunned Ireland in the 1st T20I on their 2021 tour to the nation. The visitors were down to 16/4, batting first. However, Sushant Modani (50) and Gajanand Singh (65) shared a valiant 110-run partnership. A 15-ball 39* from Marty Kain powered eventually powered USA to 188/6. Ireland were later restricted to 162/6 in 20 overs.

Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh: 91 vs SA, 2024

As mentioned, the 91-run stand between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh is now the second-highest for USA against a full-member side in T20I cricket. Gous slammed an unbeaten 80(47) as USA fell 18 runs short in a 195-run chase. His batting partner Harmeet Singh also did well in his 22-ball 38 after USA were reduced to 76/5.

Another record for USA

It is worth noting that 91-run stand is now the highest for the sixth wicket or lower for USA in T20I cricket. The previous-highest was 62* between Corey Anderson and Harmeet against earlier in the ongoing tournament.

Monak Patel and Gous: 68 vs Pakistan, 2024

In one of the major upsets, Pakistan were stunned by USA in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener. The match was tied before USA prevailed in a historic Super Over. Chasing 160, USA lost opener Steven Taylor for 36 runs. However, Gous and skipper Monak Patel drove the hosts to 104. They added 68 runs before Haris Rauf dismissed Gous.