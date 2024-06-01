Next Article

South Africa have been placed in Group D (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Group D analysis and stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:47 am Jun 01, 2024

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1 with the West Indies and the USA being the co-hosts. For the first time, the competition will feature a total of 20 teams. These sides have been divided into four groups. Tournament favorites South Africa have been placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal. Let's analyze Group D.

Format

Two teams will go through

Each side will play one game against teams in their group. The top two sides from all four groups will then advance to the "Super Eight" stage. The Super Eight stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then advance into the semi-finals and subsequently, the finalists will be determined.

Details

SA favorites to top the group

As far as on-paper strength is concerned, SA are the strongest in Group D and many expect them to remain unbeaten in this round. Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who have emerged as arch-rivals in recent years, are expected to compete for the other spot. Notably, Bangladesh have neither defeated SL nor SA in the past editions of the T20 WC.

Oppurtunities

Can Netherlands and Nepal leave a mark?

Netherlands can't be taken lightly as they stunned SA in the group stage of the 2022 T20 WC. They have even defeated England twice in the competition. Meanwhile, Nepal cleared the Asian Qualifiers to take part in the mega event. The team has managed just one win in three T20 WC games. All of their three previous appearances came in 2014.

Batters

T20 WC numbers of key batters

Quinton de Kock (410 at 24.11) is SA's leading run-getter in T20 WCs among active players. Aiden Markram (261 at 37.28) trails him. Shakib Al Hasan (742 runs at 23.93) has done well for Bangladesh at the event. Angelo Mathews (459 at 38.25) and Pathum Nissanka (435 at 29) have been SL's star batters. Netherlands's Max O'Dowd (365 at 36.50) has also fared well.

Bowlers

T20 WC numbers of key bowlers

SL's Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of the past two T20 WC editions (16 in 2021 and 15 in 2022). With 47 wickets, Shakib is overall the highest wicket-taker in the competition's history (ER: 6.78). SA pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada own 20 and 15 wickets, respectively, in T20 WCs. Paul van Meekeren (18 wickets at 13.66) has done well for Netherlands.