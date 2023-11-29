Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India's head coach: Details

Sports 3 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 02:14 pm Nov 29, 202302:14 pm

The BCCI has announced the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of the Indian cricket team (men's). As per a BCCI release, the board engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Here are the details.

BCCI acknowledges the roles of Dravid and Laxman

The BCCI has acknowledged Dravid's instrumental role in molding the Indian Team and commended his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciated VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as the head of the National Cricket Academy and as the stand-in head coach. After holding a key discussion, the BCCI has decided unanimously to extend the tenures.

Binny is delighted to see Dravid extend his tenure

BCCI President Roger Binny said "Mr. Rahul Dravid's vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India's success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them." He also highlighted his belief in Dravid for leading the side well.

Jay Shah says there is no better person than Dravid

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said there is no better person than Dravid to take over the role of head coach at the time of his appointment, and Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Shah also said Team India is now a formidable unit across formats and the rankings reflect Dravid's vision, guidance, and roadmap for the team.

India haven't won an ICC event under Dravid

Dravid was appointed as the Indian cricket team's head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term that ended after the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this month. India finished as the semi-finalists in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and runners-up in the 2023 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. India dominated cricket in general, rising to number one across formats.

Dravid's first assignment in second spell will be against SA

Dravid is currently on a break following the World Cup. His first assignment in his second stint as head coach will be during India's tour of South Africa. India play three T20Is and three ODIs from December 10 followed by two Tests, in Centurion (from December 26) and Cape Town (from January 3). India will also face England in a five-match series at home.