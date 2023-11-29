Virat Kohli to skip white-ball leg versus South Africa: Report

Virat Kohli to skip white-ball leg versus South Africa: Report

By Rajdeep Saha 01:35 pm Nov 29, 2023

Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket (Photo credit: X/@imVkohli)

India will be touring South Africa for a fully-fledged series starting December 10. Both nations will play a T20I series followed by the ODIs and finally the Tests. Now as per an Indian Express report, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has decided to skip the white-ball leg (T20Is and ODIs) in South Africa. Kohli is currently resting after a hectic ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kohli has informed the BCCI

As per the report, a source confirmed that Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment the 35-year-old will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa.

Kohli had a dream World Cup campaign

Kohli had a defining ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Kohli, who broke a flurry of records in the tournament, won the player-of-the-tournament award. He finished as the leading run-scorer, having smashed 765 runs from 11 matches at 95.62. The tally included three tons and six half-centuries. In the semi-final, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a WC edition.

Second-highest ODI run-scorer in 2023

Kohli had a solid 2023 campaign in ODIs, thanks to a brilliant World Cup. In 27 matches, he owns 1,377 runs at 72.47. He has six tons and 8 fifties. Kohli is the second-highest scorer in 2023 after Shubman Gill (1.584).

Decoding Kohli's numbers in Tests

Kohli has scored 8,676 runs in 111 Tests at 49.29. He has 29 tons and 29 fifties. In 14 matches versus the Proteas, Kohli has amassed 1,236 runs at 56.18 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). In South Africa, Kohli has scored 719 runs at 51.35 (100s: 2, 50s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli (4,414) is closing in on 4,500 runs away (home of the opposition).

SA vs IND: Here is the white-ball series schedule

December 10: SA vs India, 1st T20I Kingsmead, Durban. December 12: SA vs India, 2nd T20I St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 14: SA vs India, 3rd T20I New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 17: SA vs India, 1st ODI New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. December 19: SA vs India, 2nd ODI St George's Park, Gqeberha. December 21: SA vs India, 3rd ODI Boland Park, Paarl.