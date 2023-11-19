ICC World Cup final: Rohit says India weren't good enough

By Rajdeep Saha 10:34 pm Nov 19, 2023

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma said his team wasn't good enough

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma said his team wasn't good enough in the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. India, who came into the contest with 10 successive wins, were beaten by Australia, who lifted their sixth ODI World Cup trophy. Rohit highlighted India's woes with the bat as they scored 240/10. Australia chased down the score with six wickets to spare.

Rohit laments on India losing wickets regularly

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Rohit said India kept losing wickets "The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL (Rahul) and (Virat) Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets."

Rohit praises Aussie duo Head and Labuschagne

Australia were 47/3 before Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (55*) helped their side win. Rohit praised the duo saying, "When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game." He also credited the duo for an outstanding partnership.

Australia saved their best for the last, feels Cummins

Cummins said he thought Australia saved their best for the last. Cummins also highlighted the decision to chase. "We have been batting first pretty much for whole tournament and we thought it is a good night to chase down the target. Didn't really spin as much as we thought either. The boys were fantastic." Cummins was happy his side restricted India to 240.