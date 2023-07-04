Sports

Ashes 2023: England face Australia in do-or-die clash at Headingley

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 04, 2023 | 01:15 pm 3 min read

England keen to bounce back at Headingley (Image Source: twitter/englandcricket)

It is now or never for England as they host Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, starting July 6. After winning the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's, Australia are aiming at their first Ashes series win in England since 2001. While the hosts will be keen to turn things around in their favor as it promises to be another thriller.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Headingley Stadium will host the Test match, starting on July 6 from 3:30pm IST. Traditionally, Headingley is one of the best batting pitches in the UK, and we may see a run-fest. Out of 82 Tests, 34 times teams bowling first have won here. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on SonyLIV.

A look at the head-to-head record

Cricket's biggest rivalry has seen these two teams cross swords many times. Out of 358 Tests, Australia lead the race with 152 wins, while England have emerged victorious 110 times. 96 Tests have ended in a draw. At Headingley, England have featured in 25 Tests against Australia, having won eight times. Whereas Australia have nine wins at Headingley alongside eight draws.

England aim for comeback; Australia looking to wrap up series

Australia have a decent record at Headingley and they have momentum on their side to close out the series in Leeds. The visitors have been clinical in every department as the batters have scored runs and the bowlers have complimented them with wickets. For England, it is now or never and their bowlers need to step up big time in this crucial Test match.

A look at the Probable XIs

England's Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Josh Tongue. Australia's Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Todd Murphy.

A look at the key performers

Broad is England's most successful active bowler in the Ashes with 142 scalps. He has the most wickets at Headingley (49). Smith has smashed 3,210 runs in Ashes at an average of 58.36. Root has amassed 2,208 runs in Ashes at 40.14. He has slammed 642 runs in nine Tests at Headingley. Hazlewood's best match figures of 9/115 came at Headingley back in 2019.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Usman Khawaja, Ben Duckett, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Stuart Broad, and Josh Hazlewood. Fantasy option 2: Usman Khawaja (c), David Warner, Ben Duckett, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, and Mitchell Starc.

