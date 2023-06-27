Sports

Famous victories of Netherlands in international cricket

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 08:30 am 2 min read

Netherlands knocked out South Africa from the 2022 T20 World Cup (Source: ICC)

Netherlands scripted a sensational win over West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. They won the match through the Super Over after it was tied initially. Over the years, the Netherlands have proven their mettle several times across different formats. This win against WI was another example of their grit and determination. Here we list their famous wins.

A famous win over England in 2009 T20 World Cup

The Netherlands created a lot of buzz in 2009 when they defeated favorites England at the Lord's in the T20 World Cup. It was a major shock for many cricket fans as the Dutch chased down 163. England batted first and posted 162/5. In reply, Tom de Grooth (49), Ryan ten Doeschate (22), and Peter Borren's (30) cameos helped the Netherlands cross the line.

First ODI win against a Full-Member nation

Netherlands defeated Bangladesh in 2010, which was their first ODI win against a Full-Member nation. They won that match convincingly at Glasgow by six wickets. Bangladesh batted first in a match which was reduced to 30 overs. Imrul Kayes smashed a fifty as Bangladesh posted 199/7 in 30 overs. In reply, Wesly Barresi and Eric Szwarczynski slammed fifties as they crossed the line.

A repeat of events in the 2014 T20 World Cup

Netherlands bossed England again in the 2014 T20 World Cup, proving that 2009's incident was not a fluke. Batting first, the Dutch managed to post only 133/5. Michael Swart was the star with the bat as he slammed a 49-ball 61. In reply, England were embarrassedly bundled out for 88 in 17.4 overs. Mudassar Bukhari finished with 3/12, scripting one of their biggest wins.

Netherlands knocked out South Africa from the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 T20 World Cup was very similar to the 2014 World Cup as this time Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the competition with their 13-run triumph. They also registered their best-ever finish (eighth) in a T20 World Cup. Netherlands posted 158/4 batting first as Colin Ackermann slammed 41*. In reply, SA could manage 145/8 as Brandon Glover finished with figures of 3/9.

