SA vs WI, 1st Test: Nortje takes fourth career fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 02, 2023, 09:33 am 1 min read

Nortje managed bowling figures of 5/36 from 16 overs (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa were all over the West Indies on Day 2 of the 1st Test at the SuperSport Park. Resuming the day on 314/8, the Proteas were bundled for 342. For WI, Alzarri Joseph finished with a five-wicket haul. SA then dismissed WI for 212, with pacer Anrich Nortje taking a five-wicket haul. He dismantled the Caribbeans along with Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee.

Norjte cleans up WI's lower order

The South African bowlers dictated the show on Day 2, with Nortje leading the pack. He managed bowling figures of 5/36 from 16 overs, including five maidens, and cleaned up the lower order. The right-arm seamer has now raced to 69 scalps from 19 matches at an average of 26.41. It was the fourth five-wicket haul of his Test career.

The summary of Day 2

WI picked the last two wickets as SA managed 24 runs in the morning session. The visitors then faltered, regularly losing wickets. Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood added a fifty-plus stand for the 3rd wicket before the former put on a 40-plus stand alongside Roston Chase. WI collapsed thereafter as Anrich Nortje was superb with a fifer. SA lost four quick wickets (49/4).