FA Cup 2022-23, Manchester United reach quarter-finals: Key stats

Manchester United had 22 attempts with 8 shots being on target (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup 2022-23. With this win, the Red Devils have reached the quarter-finals. Days after winning the League Cup, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United went behind post a Said Benrahma goal in the 54th minute. However, Nayef Augerd's own goal made it 1-1 before Alejandro Garnacho and Fred sealed matters.

Here are the match stats

Manchester United had 22 attempts with 8 shots being on target. West Ham managed 10 attempts with 7 shots on target. United carried 60% ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 82%. United also earned eight corners to West Ham's one.

Key records for Manchester United

As per Opta, West Ham have won just one of their last 21 away matches in all competitions against Manchester United. United have now managed to win 14 of their last 16 FA Cup home ties. United have also scored in their last 26 FA Cup home games. Since 1925-26, United have reached the FA Cup quarters for a record 42 times.

How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Benrahama scored in the second half with a powerfully-struck shot that flew into the top corner. United players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in. United equalized through Casemiro's header but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Aguerd headed into his net from Bruno Fernandes' excellent corner before Garnacho and Fred delivered.

Massive numbers for Man United

Since a 3-2 defeat versus Arsenal in the Premier League on January 22, Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions (W9 D2). United have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, beating Leicester City (Premier League), Barcelona (Europa League), Newcastle United (League Cup), and West Ham (FA Cup). United are unbeaten in their last 19 home games across competitions.

FA Cup draw quarters

FA Cup draw quarters: Manchester City vs Burnley, Manchester United vs Fulham, Brighton vs Grimsby, Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers.