Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich blank Bochum 3-0: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich blank Bochum 3-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 11, 2023, 10:00 pm 2 min read

FC Bayern scored twice post half-time (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich routed Bochum 3-0 in an enthralling Bundesliga 2022-23 fixture at Allianz Arena. With their second-consecutive win, league leaders Bayern have now taken a three-point over Dortmund in Bundesliga standings. Thomas Muller upped Bayern 1-0 in what was a tightly contested first half. Kingsley Coman slid their second while Serge Gnabry converted a penalty to hand a 3-0 drubbing. Here are more details.

A look at the league standings

With 43 points, Bayern are currently atop the Bundesliga 2022-23 standings (W12 D7 L1). Bochum (19) are seated 15th, having suffered their 13th defeat of the season (W1 D6).

Record-breaking appearance for Muller; Coman shines

Muller has become the most capped player for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga (428 appearances). He steered clear of Gerd Muller (427). Also, Muller netted his 141st goal in Bundesliga. He has scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Meanwhile, Coman netted his fourth goal in 14 top-flight appearances this season.

Gnabry and Musiala attain these numbers

Gnabry scored his ninth goal in 20 Bundesliga appearances. Overall, he has raced to 11 goals for Bayern in the 2022-23 season, having scored one goal each in DFL Super Cup and Champions League. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala recorded his seventh assist in Bundesliga 2022-23.

How did the match pan out?

Bayern had a few good chances in the first half but lacked the finishing. Muller eventually broke the deadlock while Leon Goretzka's close-range header was denied by Manuel Riemann. Bayern shifted gears post-half-time, with Coman scoring off a controlled pass from Musiala. Bayern were then awarded a penalty after Saidy Janko brought down Gnabry. The latter converted as the hosts captured valuable three points.

A look at the key stats from the match

Bayern dominated the entirety of the match, clocking a 65% possession and 23 shot attempts, hitting the target 12 times. Bochum had 35% possession and attempted seven shots with one on target. Bayern made a staggering 598 passes at 83% accuracy while Bochum managed 318 passes at 69% accuracy. The Bavarians were rewarded six corners to Bochum's three.