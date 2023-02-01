Sports

Inter Milan through to Coppa Italia 2022-23 semi-finals: Key stats

Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the match as Inter Milan pipped Atalanta to reach the Coppa Italia 2022-23 semi-finals. Inter dominated the proceedings but weren't threatening in the attacking third. Darmian scored a 57th-minute winner to put the hosts on top. The Nerazzurri held their lead to prevail in the contest. Inter will face either Juventus or Lazio in the last four.

How did the match pan out?

Inter were bossing the ball game but couldn't sneak in an opener. They had a penalty appeal overturned, while Hakan Calhanoglu hit the post from outside the box near half-time. The Nerazzurri, however, broke the deadlock post-break, with Lautaro Martinez setting up Darmian for a brilliant finish. Atalanta looked toothless throughout to get knocked out of the competition.

Darmian attains these numbers

Darmian scored his first goal for Inter in the Coppa Italia 2022-23. Besides, he has one goal across 15 Serie A appearances this season. Overall, he has 8 goals in 91 appearances for Inter.

Contrasting records for Inter, Atalanta

As per Opta, Inter have reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia for the fourth season in a row, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the three editions beforehand. Meanwhile, Atalanta failed to score for the first time since October 23. Up next, Inter will host AC Milan in the Serie A, while Atalanta will face Sassuolo in an away game.

Key stats from the match

Inter enjoyed more of the ball, clocking 51% possession. Inter attempted 14 shots with three on target. Meanwhile, Atalanta had 49% possession, with 10 shots and one on target. Inter made 505 passes at an accuracy of 83%, while Atalanta accounted for 503 passes at 82% accuracy. Besides, the Nerazzurri were awarded six corners to Atalanta's three.