Premier League 2022-23, West Ham hold Chelsea 1-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 11, 2023, 08:04 pm 2 min read

West Ham scored their opener in the first half (Source: Twitter/@WestHam)

West Ham held Chelsea 1-1 in a riveting Premier League 2022-23 encounter at the London Stadium. Chelsea were bossing the show and took an early lead through Joao Felix. Hosts West Ham sprung to life thereafter, with Emerson Palmieri equalizing from a tight angle. Post-half-time, the Blues couldn't sneak in a potential game-winner. Meanwhile, West Ham had a goal ruled out late on.

How did the match pan out?

Felix latched onto Enzo Fernandez's cross to put the Blues 1-0 up. The Hammers were quick to level through an unmarked Emerson. Meanwhile, the Blues had two goals ruled out by VAR to keep the scores level at half-time. Chelsea then survived a scare seven minutes from time, with VAR ruling out West Ham's second as Declan Race was offside in the lead-up.

Emerson attains this feat

Emerson scored his maiden goal in 44 Premier League appearances. As per Opta, Emerson is the first player to score his first Premier League goal for a club against Chelsea having previously appeared for the Blues in the competition since Frank Lampard for Manchester City in September 2014.

Felix scripts these numbers

Felix netted his maiden goal in the Premier League. It was his fifth goal in the top-flight this season, having scored goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. As per William Hill, the 23-year-old is the first Portuguese player to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea since Raul Meireles in May 2012.

A distinguishable feat for Felix

As per Squawka, Felix became the 12th player to score for Chelsea this season. No other side has had more different goal scorers (excluding own goals). He joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Interesting records from the match

Chelsea have drawn three successive PL matches for the first time since February 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas. West Ham and Chelsea have shared the points for the first time in nine Premier League encounters since a 0-0 draw in September 2018. West Ham have failed to win 10 of their last 11 London derbies in the Premier League (W1 D2 L8), conceding each time.

A look at the league standings

With 31 points, Chelsea are placed ninth in the PL 2022-23 standings. West Ham (20) lie at the 15th spot (W5 D5 L12). Meanwhile, Arsenal occupy the top spot with 50 points.