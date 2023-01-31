Sports

Bayern sign Joao Cancelo on loan from City: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 31, 2023, 08:40 pm 2 min read

German giants Bayern Munich have signed Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan for the rest of the season (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

The 28-year-old has joined the Bavarians until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euros (£61.5m). Cancelo cited his decision to leave City as the lack of playing time in recent weeks. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Cancelo was one of City's top performers since joining the club from Juventus. He became a vital asset, playing on both sides as a full-back.

He flourished under manager Pep Guardiola and went on to make 26 appearances this season in all competitions.

However, not playing regularly in recent times prompted him to join Bayern.

Guardiola respected his decision and allowed him to leave.

What did Cancelo say?

"My decision had to do with the playing time that had been little in recent weeks," Cancelo told a news conference. He thwarted all speculations, saying his relation with Guardiola is okay but it's just that he wanted to play. "There was speculation that my relationship with Pep [Guardiola] was not the best but the fact is I wanted to play more," Cancelo added.

Cancelo says it's not a final farewell

Cancelo said leaving City on loan doesn't mean his career in Manchester has ended. Cancelo, who has a contract until 2027, said he doesn't see this move as a final departure and will be now focusing only on the next five months.

Cancelo's club career in numbers

Cancelo spent 2 seasons with Benfica B, scoring thrice in 51 matches. He made two appearances for the senior team. He represented Spanish side Valencia next, scoring four times in 91 games. He played a season on loan at Inter (A28 G1) before spending one season with Juventus (A34 G1). For City, he made 154 appearances, scoring 10 times.

His Premier League numbers

Cancelo made 98 Premier League appearances, scoring five times and making 11 assists. He also kept 41 clean sheets. He clocked 220 tackles, 55 blocked shots, 140 interceptions, and 81 clearances. He also made 558 recoveries, won 591 duels, and had 168 successful 50/50s. Cancelo created 22 big chances and provided 281 accurate long balls.

Cancelo has enjoyed decent amount of success

With Benfica, Cancelo won one league title. He also lifted the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana with Juve. At Manchester City, he won the Premier League twice, besides lifting the EFL Cup once. He reached the Champions League final in 2020-21.