SA vs WI, 1st Test: Hosts gain 179-run lead

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 01, 2023, 09:08 pm 2 min read

SA bowlers dictated the show with Nortje leading the line

South Africa dominated Day 2 of the first Test versus West Indies at the SuperSport Park. Resuming the day on 314/8, SA were bundled for 342. For WI, Alzarri Joseph finished with a five-wicket haul. SA then dismissed WI for 212. Raymon Reifer was the top scorer with a 143-ball 62. In response, SA have lost four quick wickets (49/4).

Summary of Day 2

WI picked the last two wickets as SA managed 24 runs in the morning session. WI then faltered, regularly losing wickets. Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood added a fifty-plus stand for the 3rd wicket before the former put on a 40-plus stand alongside Roston Chase. WI collapsed thereafter as Anrich Nortje was superb with a fifer. SA will rely on Aiden Markram now.

Nortje and Rabada excel for the hosts

SA bowlers dictated the show with Nortje leading the line. He managed 5/36 from 16 overs and cleaned up the lower order. He has now raced to 69 scalps at 26.41. Nortje took his 4th fifer. Kagiso Rabada (2/44) chipped in. He dismissed WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite early on before dismissing Chase. Rabada now has 270 scalps at 22.84.

Reifer slams his 3rd fifty

Reifer was instrumental for WI, stitching two pivotal stands. He was dismissed by Marco Jansen. His knock was laced with seven fours. Reifer now has 262 runs at 42.19. He slammed his 3rd fifty.

SA lose early wickets in 2nd innings

Aiden Markram started brilliantly, scoring at a brisk pace for SA in the 2nd innings. In the 4th over, Joseph dismissed Elgar (1) with a short ball outside off. Kemar Roach then dismissed debutant Tony de Zorzi for a golden duck. Joseph breached past Temba Bavuma, who was also gone, having faced his first ball. Jason Holder dismissed Keegan Petersen late on.

Joseph bowls brilliantly for WI

Joseph managed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He claimed 5/81 getting the key scalps of Elgar, Markram, Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, and Anrich Nortje. In the second innings, he managed two scalps and has now raced to a tally of 79.