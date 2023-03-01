Sports

SA vs WI: Alzarri Joseph claims his maiden Test fifer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 01, 2023, 03:29 pm 1 min read

South Africa were bundled for 342 on Day 2 of the first Test versus West Indies at the SuperSport Park. Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with five scalps. He managed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. SA resumed Day 2 on 314/8. Day 1 saw WI make a comeback as SA were 221/1 at one stage. Here's more.

How did SA's innings pan out?

SA were off to a strong start as openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram added 141 runs. Markram was going on well and were well placed at 221/1. However, WI hit back, picking wickets at regular intervals. SA were 300/8 at one stage and finished with a tally of 342. Markram was the pick of the SA batters with a score of 115.

77 scalps for Joseph

Playing his 27th match, Joseph has now raced to 77 scalps at 34.52. He claimed 5/81 getting the key scalps of Elgar, Markram, Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, and Anrich Nortje. Notably, this is Joseph's maiden match versus the Proteas. Joseph now has 24 wickets in away games (home of opposition). Overall, Joseph has 191 scalps in First-Class cricket.