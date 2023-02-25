Sports

Women's T20 WC: Australia, South Africa to clash in final

Feb 25, 2023

South Africa will play their first-ever World Cup final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Cape Town. The Aussies defeated India by a narrow margin to reach their seventh final in the tournament. Meanwhile, SA qualified for their first-ever final in World Cups (men or women). The Women in Yellow would aim to win their sixth WT20 WC title.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the knockouts. The venue boasts an average first innings total of around 150. Chasing sides have won 21 of 37 T20Is played here. The wicket is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Australia are unbeaten against SA

Australia are unbeaten against South Africa in Women's T20Is. They have won each of the six encounters, the first of which dates back to June 2009. The Aussies also defeated South Africa in the Group 1 match of the ongoing WT20 WC.

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia Women (Probable XI): Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown. SA Women (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Key performers in 2023 Women's T20 WC

South Africa's Tazmin Brits is the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with 176 runs. Notably, Australia's Alyssa Healy is her closest rival (171 runs). Australia's Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner are the joint-second-highest wicket-takers in the tournament. The duo has nine wickets each from five matches. For SA, Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp jointly top this list (7).

Australia eye their sixth WT20 WC title

As stated, Australia have reached their seventh final in the Women's T20 World Cup. They were the runners-up in the 2016 edition when West Indies lifted the trophy. Meanwhile, Australia won the title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. On the other hand, South Africa have qualified for their first-ever World Cup final (men or women).