Indian pacer Deepak Chahar set to return at IPL 2023

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023, 08:19 pm 3 min read

Chahar missed the 2022 IPL edition

India pacer Deepak Chahar is set to return to action at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. Chahar, on Tuesday, informed PTI that he has recovered from a stress fracture and a quad grade 3 tear. The 30-year-old last represented India in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur last year. He could not continue after bowling three overs.

Why does this story matter?

Chahar has missed several important assignments due to injuries lately.

He tore a quadricep muscle during India's T20I series against West Indies in February.

While undergoing rehab, he sustained a back issue and missed IPL 2022.

Although he returned, a back injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup.

He will now ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023.

Fully fit and preparing for IPL: Chahar

"I have been working hard for the past few months on my fitness, I am fully fit and preparing well for the IPL," Chahar told PTI. "I had two big injuries. One was a stress fracture and one was a quad grade 3 tear. They are both very big injuries. Anyone who comes back after the injury, it takes time, especially for fast bowlers."

Chahar played a Ranji Trophy game

Chahar played just 15 games for India in 2022. He returned to action in the 2023 Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan. The right-arm seamer took two wickets in his only appearance against Services, who won the match by 183 runs.

A look at his T20I stats

Chahar made his T20I debut in July 2018 (vs England at Bristol). The seamer has represented the Men in Blue in 24 T20Is so far. He has taken 29 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.24. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul. Chahar's last T20I appearance was in October 2022, against South Africa in Indore.

Best T20I bowling figures by an Indian

Chahar has the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket. He recorded figures of 6/7 (3.2) against Bangladesh in November 2019. Chahar is one of the two Indian bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in the shortest format.

CSK's go-to bowler in IPL

Chahar has been the mainstay fast bowler for CSK since the 2018 edition. Skipper MS Dhoni used him wisely in the powerplay overs. As of now, Chahar has taken 59 wickets from 63 IPL games at an average of 29.19. Notably, 43 of his 59 wickets have come in the first six overs. His economy rate in this period reads as 7.75.