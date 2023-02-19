Sports

IND vs AUS, Ravindra Jadeja claims seven wickets: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 19, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a sensational seven-wicket haul as Australia were folded for 113 in their second innings of the ongoing second Test versus India. As the left-arm spinner scalped three wickets in Australia's first innings, he also completed his second 10-wicket haul in a Test. Meanwhile, India need 115 runs to win the contest. Here we look at Jadeja's stats.

A remarkable spell from Jadeja

Jadeja, who dismissed Usman Khawaja in the evening session of Day 2, seemed unplayable on Day 3 morning. Marnus Labuschagne (35), the top-ranked Test batter, was the spinner's first victim of the day. The following batters surrendered against Jadeja as the 34-year-old claimed figures worth 7/42 in just 12.1 overs. As a result, the Aussies got bundled out for just 113.

Second fifer in a row for Jadeja

Notably, this was Jadeja's second fifer of the series as he now owns 17 wickets in just two games. Earlier in the game, he became the second-fastest all-rounder to accomplish the double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets in Tests. Jadeja now owns 2,619 runs across 62 Tests at 36.89 (50s: 18, 100s: 3). The tally includes 257 wickets at 23.82.