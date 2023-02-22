Sports

Tom Latham set to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket

Written by V Shashank Feb 22, 2023, 09:58 am 2 min read

Tom Latham is 80 short of attaining 5,000 runs in Test cricket

New Zealand opener Tom Latham is set to breach the 5,000-run mark in Test cricket. The 30-year-old could achieve the feat in the second and final Test match against England at Basin Reserve, starting on February 24. Notably, Latham will become only the seventh batter for New Zealand to surpass the landmark. We decode his stats in Test cricket.

A look at Latham's Test numbers

Latham debuted against India in 2014. He has since amassed 4,920 runs in 71 matches while averaging a decent 41.34 (100s: 13, 50s: 25). He owns two double-tons (HS: 264* vs Bangladesh). At home, Latham has hammered 2,415 runs at 45.56 (100s: 7, 50s: 9). Meanwhile, he has aggregated 2,085 and 420 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 39.33 and 32.30, respectively.

Latham seeks multiple records

Latham is 80 short of attaining 5,000 Test runs. The southpaw will become the seventh Kiwi batter to reach the landmark. Ross Taylor (7,683), Kane Williamson (7,651), Stephen Fleming (7,172), Brendon McCullum (6,453), Martin Crowe (5,444), and John Wright (5,334) are the others. Meanwhile, Latham (4,856) will become the second NZ opener to reach the 5,000-run mark after Wright (5,260).

How has Latham fared against England?

Latham averages a mere 29.09 in 12 Tests versus England. He has tallied 611 runs, hitting one hundred and four fifties. His only hundred (105) came at Seddon Park in 2019. Latham managed 1 and 15 in the recently concluded Test match at Bay Oval.

Latham scores a record-breaking ton in Karachi

In December 2022, Latham scored his 13th Test hundred (113) in the first of two-match series against Pakistan in Karachi. He now holds the record for the most number of Test tons by an NZ opener, breaking a tie with Wright (12).

New Zealand will look to bounce back in Wellington

New Zealand currently trail the two-match series versus England by 0-1. They lost the first Test at Bay Oval by 267 runs. The second Test will be held at Basin Reserve and commences on February 24. Interestingly, the Black Caps last suffered a series defeat to England at home in 2008, losing by a 1-2 margin.