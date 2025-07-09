Decoding the all-round stats of Chris Woakes at Lord's (Tests)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will back himself to come good versus India in the 3rd Test of the 5-match series at Lord's. Woakes has played in both Test matches of the series and with the action now shifting to Lord's, the bowling all-rounder could trouble India. Woakes has done well at Lord's with both bat and ball. We decode his crunch stats.

Lord's Woakes averages 12.90 with ball and 40-plus with bat As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 Test matches at Lord's, Woakes has picked 32 scalps at an average of 12.90. His best performance here is 6/17. In addition to three five-wicket hauls (innings), Woakes has also claimed a match haul of 10 scalps (11/102). Meanwhile, with the bat, he averages 42.50. He owns 340 runs from 11 innings (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Information His performance vs India at Lord's Versus India at Lord's, Woakes owns 4 wickets from 1 match at 10.75 with the best of 2/19. With the bat, he has hit an unbeaten century here (137). It's his only outing with the bat.