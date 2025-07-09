Page Loader
Decoding the all-round stats of Chris Woakes at Lord's (Tests)
Decoding the all-round stats of Chris Woakes at Lord's (Tests)
By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 09, 2025
09:07 pm
What's the story

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will back himself to come good versus India in the 3rd Test of the 5-match series at Lord's. Woakes has played in both Test matches of the series and with the action now shifting to Lord's, the bowling all-rounder could trouble India. Woakes has done well at Lord's with both bat and ball. We decode his crunch stats.

Lord's

Woakes averages 12.90 with ball and 40-plus with bat

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 Test matches at Lord's, Woakes has picked 32 scalps at an average of 12.90. His best performance here is 6/17. In addition to three five-wicket hauls (innings), Woakes has also claimed a match haul of 10 scalps (11/102). Meanwhile, with the bat, he averages 42.50. He owns 340 runs from 11 innings (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Information

His performance vs India at Lord's

Versus India at Lord's, Woakes owns 4 wickets from 1 match at 10.75 with the best of 2/19. With the bat, he has hit an unbeaten century here (137). It's his only outing with the bat.

Stats

184 wickets and 2,000-plus runs for Woakes in Tests

Woakes has picked 184 scalps from 59 matches at 29.35. He has 5 five-wicket hauls and one match haul of 10 scalps. Notably, Woakes is closing in on 400 maiden overs (397). On home soil, Woakes has 140 scalps at 23.20. With the bat, Woakes owns 2,020 runs at 25.89. He has hit 7 fifties and one century.