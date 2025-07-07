Australia continue to dominate WTC standings following triumph over WI 

Australia defeated West Indies by a massive 133 runs in the second Test match of the ongoing three-match series. The match was held at the National Cricket Stadium in St. Georges, Grenada. Australia posted a target of 277 runs for West Indies to chase down but they could only score 143 runs. This win not only powered Australia to a 2-0 lead in the three-match series but also consolidated their position atop the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship standings.

Match highlights Australia retain top spot in WTC standings Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were the stars of the match, picking three wickets each to help Australia secure their second consecutive win over the West Indies. The victory in Grenada within four days has helped Australia retain their top spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table with 24 points and a perfect PCT% of 100.

Team standings What about other teams? West Indies, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the table with no points and a PCT% of 0. Sri Lanka are second in the points table with 16 points and a PCT% of 66.67 after winning a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home last month. India follow them in third place after beating England by 336 runs in Birmingham. The Brits are placed at the fourth position.