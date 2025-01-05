What's the story

Australian Pat Cummins has created history by becoming the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

He achieved the feat on Day 3 of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Sydney.

Cummins bettered India's Ravichandran Ashwin and his Australian teammate Nathan Lyon's tally during the match.

The third WTC cycle has been extremely fruitful for Cummins, with 73 wickets from 17 Tests, including five five-wicket hauls.