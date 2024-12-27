Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent MCG Test, Australia scored 474 against India, thanks to a century from Smith and significant contributions from Konstas, Khawaja, and Labuschagne.

Debutant Konstas became the second-youngest Australian to score a Test fifty, while Smith equaled the record of four veteran batters with his 34th Test century.

Smith also broke records by scoring the most Test tons against India and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith slammed his 34th Test ton on Day 2

MCG Test: Smith's ton guides Australia to 474 against India

What's the story Australia have racked up a mammoth 474 in the first innings of the 4th Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India wrapped up the innings just after lunch on Day 2. Earlier, a 112-run stand between Steven Smith and Pat Cummins propelled Australia past 400. Smith attained several feats with his 34th Test ton, while Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets.

Summary of Australia's innings

Australia were powered by an impactful knock from Sam Konstas (60) after they elected to bat first. Usman Khawaja (57) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) played their roles well. Bumrah bounced back in the final session as Australia were down to 299/6. Smith, who returned unbeaten at stumps, helped Australia get past 400 on Day 2. Australia perished shortly after lunch.

Second-youngest half-centurion for Australia

Konstas made a stunning debut as he scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls. He executed bold strokes such as a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket.

Fifties for Khawaja, Labuschagne

Khawaja made 57 off 121 balls as he smoked six boundaries. This was an important knock as his previous scores in this series read 21, 8, 13, 9*, 8 & 4. Meanwhile, Labuschagne slammed a 145-ball 72. This was his second fifty of the series. He became the second batter after England's Joe Root to score 4,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

Smith races to his 34th Test tons

Smith raced to his 34th century in Test cricket on Day 2. He equaled veteran batters Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, Younis Khan, and Sunil Gavaskar on this list. Notably, only six other batters have more Test centuries than Smith. Among Australians, Smith is only behind former captain Ricky Ponting, who owns 41 tons. The former recently surpassed Steve Waugh (32).

Smith breaks these records

Smith now has 11 Test tons against India, the most for a batter. He surpassed Root's previous record (10). Smith has also gone past Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar by recording the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He now owns 10 hundreds in this series, while Kohli and Tendulkar have nine each. Smith also slammed his fifth Test century at the MCG.

Pick of India's bowlers

Despite Konstas's impactful 60-run knock, which included audacious strokes off Bumrah's bowling, the latter made a turnaround. Bumrah first dismissed Khawaja, who had completed his half-century. He then sent back Travis Head for a duck. Mitchell Marsh (4) was Bumrah's final victim on Day 1. He finally dismissed Nathan Lyon the next morning to wrap up Australia's innings. He conceded 99 runs (28.4 overs).

Feats attained by Bumrah

Bumrah unlocked a momentous achievement after dismissing Marsh. He overtook Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets. Bumrah now owns 436 international scalps compared to 434 of Ishant. Bumrah is now India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG in Test cricket. He surpassed Anil Kumble, who took 19 scalps in this regard. His Test figures at the MCG: 6/33, 3/53, 4/56, 2/54, and 4/99.

Jadeja takes three wickets

India's ploy to play two spinners at the MCG didn't pay off well. However, Ravindra Jadeja ended up with three wicket for 78 run sin 23 overs. Jadeja gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Konstas on Day 1. He then dismissed Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who smashed a 63-ball 49. Mitchell Starc was Jadeja's final victim.