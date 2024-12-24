Summarize Simplifying... In short 19-year-old Sam Konstas is making his debut in Australian cricket, becoming one of the youngest to do so.

With an impressive first-class record, including a high score of 152, he's shown potential as a rising star.

Replacing Nathan McSweeney for the fourth game against India, Konstas is set to bring his fearless game and mentor-inspired tactics to the pitch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Konstas will debut on December 26 (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Who is Sam Konstas? Meet Australia's 19-year-old debutant

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:46 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Promising 19-year-old Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is all set to make his international debut in the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He has been confirmed as Australia's opener the youngster will partner Usman Khawaja at the top. Despite facing a formidable Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas isn't fazed by the challenge. Let's decode his profile and stats.

Konstas's confidence and mentorship under Shane Watson

Konstas has shown his readiness to take on the Indian bowlers, suggesting he has plans to tackle their attack. His New South Wales teammate Sean Abbott told Fox Sports about Konstas's fearless nature toward the game. The young cricketer idolizes former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and considers him his mentor. Watson, who was a mental skills consultant for New South Wales cricket team, has been mentoring Konstas since he was 16.

Konstas's impressive 1st-class cricket record

Despite his young age, Konstas has already made a mark in first-class cricket. In just 11 matches, he has scored 718 runs from 18 innings at an average of 42.23, as per ESPNcricinfo. His highest score is an impressive 152, and he has two centuries and three half-centuries to his name. These performances have undoubtedly played a significant role in earning him a spot on the Australian team for the upcoming Test against India.

Konstas to become one of Australia's youngest debutants

When Konstas wears the Baggy Green for the first time on Thursday, he will be the fourth-youngest Australian to do so at 19 years and 85 days old. He will follow Ian Craig (17 years and 239 days), his captain Pat Cummins (18 years and 193 days), and Tom Garrett (18 years and 232 days). His selection for the national team highlights his potential as a rising star in Australian cricket.

Konstas has replaced Nathan McSweeney

Notably, Konstas was not a part of Australia's squad for the first three Tests. He was added for the fourth game at MCG as Nathan McSweeney failed to impress in his debut Test series. Meanwhile, Konstas showed considerable potential, scoring a century against India in a pink-ball practice match in Canberra. As the series is 1-1 after three games, stakes in the remaining two games are extremely high.