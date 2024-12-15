Travis Head hammers his second successive Test hundred vs India
Australian batter Travis Head has shown his class against India in the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, scoring a sensation century in the first innings at Brisbane's Gabba. This was his second successive hundred as he scored a match-winning 140 in the second Test in Adelaide. His recent scores against India read 52*, 140, 11, 89, and 163. Here are his stats.
Vital partnership with Smith
Only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1 due to rain. The hosts lost two quick wickets on Day 2 morning before Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed. Head arrived with the scorecard reading 75/3. He joined forces with Steve Smith and the duo recorded a century stand for the fourth wicket. Head dominated the partnership as he found boundaries for fun after getting settled. His brilliance took the Aussies past 200.
Head's impressive record against India
Head's performance against India is especially remarkable, with an average of nearly 65 across formats since 2023. Against other nations, his average during this period is 36.76 from 54 innings. As mentioned, his recent accomplishments include a match-winning score of 140 at Adelaide. He also scored a brilliant 89 in the fourth innings of the series opener in Perth.
Head's impressive record at the Gabba
Head's record at the Gabba is commendable, averaging over 57 across eight Test innings. Despite recent struggles with three golden ducks at this venue, he has previously scored a century and two fifties here. This includes a career-reviving knock of 152 during the first Ashes Test of 2021-22 at this ground. Hence, this was his second Test hundred at the venue.