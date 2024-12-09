Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent slump in form, Indian cricketer Rohit Sarma has received support from cricket legends Kapil Dev and Jatin Paranjape, who believe he doesn't need to prove himself and will bounce back.

Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma's captaincy amid criticism

'Rohit Sarma doesn't need to prove himself': Kapil Dev

What's the story After India's loss to Australia in Adelaide's Day/Night Test, cricket legend Kapil Dev has come out in support of team captain Rohit Sharma. Speaking at an event on Monday, Dev responded to concerns regarding Rohit's captaincy and recent performances. He asked fans to be patient and not judge a captain on the basis of one or two poor performances. Notably, Rohit averages just 11.83 in his last six Tests.

Defense

Dev defends Rohit's track record

Defending Rohit's track record, Dev said that he doesn't need to prove himself as he has been doing well for so many years. He said he was confident that Rohit would regain his form with the bat and bounce back. The former World Cup-winning captain said one shouldn't write off someone of Rohit's caliber so easily on the basis of a few performances.

Trust

Dev supports team selection decisions

Responding to questions over team selection, especially the selection of pacer Harshit Rana over Akash Deep, Dev said he trusts the decision-makers. He said he isn't in a position to judge those carrying the responsibility. Despite the flak after India's loss to Australia, Dev's remarks show his faith in Rohit's resilience as Team India gears up for the 3rd Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Support

Paranjape echoes Dev's faith in Rohit

Former Indian cricketer, Jatin Paranjape, also showed confidence in Rohit's abilities. He expects a strong comeback from Rohit in the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Paranjape suggested that returning to his familiar role as an opener could be beneficial for Rohit in the upcoming third Test in Brisbane.

Record

Rohit in a downward spiral

Rohit has been going through a tough phase of late. The Indian team faced its fourth consecutive defeat under his captaincy. Australia defeated India in Adelaide's Day/Night Test to bounce back after losing the series opener. Rohit, who returned from a short family break, has joined an unfortunate list of Indian captains to have lost four consecutive Tests. Rohit batted in the middle order, having scored 3 and 6 in Adelaide.