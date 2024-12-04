Summarize Simplifying... In short Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani cricketer, stated that the Indian cricket team is eager to play in Pakistan, but lacks government approval.

ICC Champions Trophy: Shoaib Akhtar makes this statement on India

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided against sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This came after the Indian government denied clearance for the trip. Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was resistant to a hybrid hosting model, however, now it has shown willingness toward this approach with certain conditions attached. Amidst all this, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Team India is dying to play in Pakistan.

Shoaib Akhtar's claims on India's eagerness to play

Akhtar claimed that the Indian team is keen to play in Pakistan but doesn't have government clearance. "India is dying more than Pakistan to play in Pakistan; Virat Kohli would probably be dying to play in Pakistan. I had worked in India with the BCCI, if India land in Pakistan to play, their TV rights and sponsorship are gonna go off the roof," Akhtar said on a Pakistan TV channel.

ICC chairman Jay Shah's stance on Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, the newly appointed ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary, has remained tight-lipped on the Champions Trophy matter. His immediate focus is on pushing for cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and furthering women's cricket. However, according to a Cricbuzz report, Shah has called a virtual Board meeting on December 5, without an agenda.

Akhtar's claims on hybrid model for Champions Trophy

Just hours after PCB accepted BCCI and ICC's demand, Akhtar also claimed the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy was already agreed upon. He urged Pakistan to maintain cordial cricketing relations with India. This claim came before it was revealed that PCB had already consented to this model well in advance.

