Cheteshwar Pujara highlights challenges of facing pink ball in Tests
As India prepare for the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on the peculiar challenges of a pink-ball Test. The second Test, scheduled to be held in Adelaide, will be played under lights. Speaking to Star Sports, Pujara stressed that players will have to adjust their game while playing with the pink ball.
Pujara explains the need for quick footwork
Pujara explained that playing with in Day/Night Tests requires a slightly faster reaction time and quicker footwork. "In pink ball, you need a little more reaction time. You have to speed up your footwork. The ball skids and comes quickly," he said. He further added that there's slightly less time than with a red ball, requiring some adjustments from players.
Pujara acknowledges Australia's strong pink ball record
Pujara also admitted Australia's brilliant record in pink ball matches, as they have lost a solitary match so far. Until January this year, Australia had a perfect record in Day/Night Tests. However, West Indies beat them at the Gabba to end this streak. This was Australia's last Test encounter under lights. Nevertheless, he is confident about India's performance, considering their brilliant performance in the Perth Test.
Australia's only pink-ball encounter against India
Australia have faced India only once in Day/Night Tests. The Aussies won the pink-ball fixture held in Adelaide in 2020. Notably, Australia scripted history after bowling India out for 36 in the second innings. They won the match by eight wickets.
Pujara confident of India's performance in pink ball Test
Despite Australia's strong record, Pujara is hopeful of India's chances in the next match. "But the way the first Test match went, we performed very well. So, I think this will be an even contest and a very interesting Test match," he said. His comments indicate that cricket fans could expect an intense and closely-fought battle in Adelaide.