Ranji Trophy 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara hammers double-ton against Jharkhand

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:49 am Jan 07, 2024

His brilliance has powered Saurashtra past the 500-run mark (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara hammered a sparkling double-century against Jharkhand on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He could not have started the season in a better fashion. Pujara put up a batting exhibition as the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy looked utterly clueless against him. His brilliance has powered Saurashtra past the 500-run mark. Here are further details.

A fine knock from Pujara

Saurashtra, responding to Jharkhand's first innings total of 141, were off to a fine start as Pujara arrived with the scorecard reading 135/2. He recorded century stands with Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad, sending Jharkhand into the shell even further. Notably, Pujara batted with intent and brought up his ton off just 162 balls. He continued to bat well and brought up his 200.

A look at Pujara's illustrious First-Class numbers

Playing his 258th FC match, the veteran has compiled 19,750-plus runs at an average above 51. Besides 61 centuries, Pujara has also hammered 77 fifties in this format. He has surpassed Indian batting legend VVS Laxman (19,730) in terms of FC runs. Pujara has served India in 103 Tests, slamming 7,195 runs at 43.60 courtesy of 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

Pujara was dropped from India's Test squad

Pujara was dropped from the Test setup last year ahead of India's Test series against WI. BCCI is focused on building a team for the future and the 35-year-old isn't in the scheme of things. Hence, they have promoted Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting with Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill has taken Pujara's spot at number three in the batting order.